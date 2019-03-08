Search

Goss completes move to Shrewsbury Town

PUBLISHED: 16:51 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:51 16 August 2019

Sean Goss while playing for Rangers. Picture: PA Wire

PA Archive/PA Images

Sean Goss signs for Shrewsbury Town from QPR.

Sean Goss has left QPR to sign for Shrewsbury Town on a two-year deal.

The midfielder joins Salop for an undisclosed fee having moved to QPR in 2017 from Manchester United.

The 23-year-old struggled for game time at the R's and made just seven appearances for the club.

During that time, he also had loan spells at Rangers and St Johnstone.

Speaking to Shrewsbury Town about his move, Goss said: "I'm very happy to be here. I heard about the opportunity in the last week and I spoke to a few of the boys here and a few of the boys who have been here previously.

"Everyone had great things to say about the club so when the opportunity to came up it was a hard one to turn down."

