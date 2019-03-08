Search

Scott McKenna hands in transfer request after QPR have bid rejected

PUBLISHED: 13:55 05 August 2019

Aberdeen's Scott McKenna is a target for QPR. Picture: Ian Rutherford/PA

Aberdeen's Scott McKenna is a target for QPR. Picture: Ian Rutherford/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

QPR target Scott McKenna requests to leave Aberdeen.

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna has handed in a transfer request after QPR had a bid rejected for the player.

Derek McInnes, Aberdeen manager, recently revealed that the club had rejected an offer from the Rs and said: "I don't know if there was a written offer from Nottingham Forest but there certainly was from QPR on Friday - but clearly it was not enough.

"It was a slight increase and it was structured in a certain way but it was not enough for the club to accept."

But the 22-year-old has now formally requested to leave the Scottish club, with Nottingham Forest also rumoured to be interested in a deal for the centre-back.

He featured in Aberdeen's 3-2 comeback win over Hearts on Sunday.

The English transfer deadline for Premier League and Championship clubs is Thursday at 5pm.

