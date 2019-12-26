Reading 1 QPR 0 - Rangers fall to Boxing Day defeat after Swift wonder strike

Queens Park Rangers' Grant Hall. Picture: Dave Howarth/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Championship: Reading 1 Queens Park Rangers 0

QPR failed to make the most of their second half opportunities as a John Swift wonder goal saw Mark Warburton's side suffer a 1-0 Boxing Day defeat at Reading.

Swift gave his side the lead early in the second half before Ebere Eze, Ilias Chair and Jordan Hugill all went close to scoring.

Reading could have taken the lead eight minutes in when Joe Lumley was called into action twice in quick succession, first denying Ovie Ejaria before stopping a follow-up strike from Swift.

Five minutes later, Toni Leistner put in a superb block to prevent Tyler Blackett's cross from finding a Reading man in the middle.

Right-back Chris Gunter then shot over from distance as the home side continued their early pressure.

QPR's first attempt came through Eze, who shot well wide from a free-kick on 20 minutes.

But it was Reading who continued to threaten as Swift could only find Lumley with his attempted cross from inside the box on 26 minutes.

Jordan Hugill, playing upfront on his own, glanced a header wide six minutes later from Todd Kane's cross into the area after some good work from Bright Osayi-Samuel.

And moments later, Rangers thought they had the lead when Osayi-Samuel picked out Hugill who poked home from close range, only to be denied by the offside flag.

Six minutes before the break, QPR could have taken the lead when Grant Hall glanced a free header wide of the target from Ebere Eze's corner in the final chance of the half as both sides went in at the break level.

But seven minutes after the restart, Reading had the lead through a superb effort from Swift, who took a touch and found the top corner from outside the box.

Just after the hour mark, it could have been two for Mark Bowen's side when Gunter picked out Lucas Joao with a pinpoint cross, who headed just over the bar.

Moments later, Rangers almost levelled when Osayi-Samuel picked out Eze, who produced a fine piece of skill to turn and prod an effort towards goal only to see his strike cleared off the line.

Hugill then shot over from a scissor kick as Mark Warburton's side looked for a way back into the game.

But Lumley was called into action again on 64 minutes to tip away Joao's strike at goal before Charlie Adam shot wide from distance.

Eze then shot over from a free-kick on 74 minutes after being brought down around 30 yards from goal.

On 78 minutes, Rangers went close to equalising when substitute Ilias Chair saw his curling effort bounce back off the woodwork before Rafael saved Hugill's follow-up strike.

And with less than a minute remaining, Rafael produced a superb save with his head to destopny Hugill's volley from close range at the back post after being picked out by Kane as the R's fell to defeat.