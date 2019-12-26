Search

Reading 1 QPR 0: Player ratings

PUBLISHED: 22:01 26 December 2019

Queens Park Rangers reporter Dan Bennett gives his player ratings from the 1-0 defeat to Reading.

Joe Lumley 7 - Made a good double save in the first half and a smart stop from Lucas Joao in the second half. Could do nothing about John Swift's wonder goal.

Todd Kane 6 - Put in some fine deliveries into the box, including one which almost saw Jordan Hugill level the scores late on, but not always convincing defensively.

Toni Leistner 6 - Good interception in the first half from Tyler Blackett's cross but struggled to deal with Reading in the first half-hour.

Grant Hall 6 - Again, struggled to deal with the home team at the start of the game. Also should have done better with his headed chance from a corner before the break.

Ryan Manning 6 - Fairly average display from the left-back.

Geoff Cameron 6 - Not really involved before being replaced by Matt Smith with 20 minutes left.

Luke Amos 6 - A quiet display from the youngster who did not really make his mark on the game.

Bright Osayi-Samuel 7 - A real threat with his pace and created a good chance for Ebere Eze to score in the second half.

Ebere Eze 7 - Very positive on the ball and took the game to Reading. Almost scored a superb goal after a fine piece of skill only to be denied by a goal-line clearance.

Marc Pugh 6 - Struggled to make his mark on the game and was replaced by Ilias Chair on the hour mark.

Jordan Hugill 6 - Will be wondering how he did not score. Twice denied by good saves from Rafael including at point blank range the final minute.

Substitutes:

Ilias Chair 6 - Unlucky not to score with his curling effort which came back off the woodwork.

Matt Smith 6

Nahki Wells 6

