'We're in good form ourselves' - Warburton in confident mood ahead of Brentford clash

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel in action against Brentford earlier this season. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

QPR manager Mark Warburton believes his side are well-equipped to deal with the challenge of west London rivals and his former club Brentford on Saturday.

Queens Park Rangers' Grant Hall (right) in action against Brentford. Picture: PA Queens Park Rangers' Grant Hall (right) in action against Brentford. Picture: PA

The R's travel to Griffin Park in fine form, having scored 11 goals in their two games so far this year thanks to a 6-1 win over Cardiff and a 5-1 FA Cup victory against Swansea.

But Rangers will be looking to avenge their earlier season defeat to the Bees, having lost 3-1 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in October.

Thomas Frank's Brentford have enjoyed a successful season so far, sitting in third place in the Championship, while Warburton's side are currently 15th.

However, the R's boss believes league position does not tell the whole story and backed his team to carry on their good form.

"We know how good Brentford are, they're at home where they have a tremendous record, they're right up where they are in the league because they deserve to be there," he said.

"But we're in good form ourselves. I think we can look at ourselves and say we've dropped some silly points.

"The stats were better against Hull and Charlton than they were against Cardiff and we took one point from six but scored six against Cardiff.

"If we're clinical, and we know we have to be at our very best against the likes of Brentford and Leeds because they are where they are in the league, but we're a very good team ourselves.

"I have enormous respect for Thomas Frank and their staff so we know what we face but they will also know they face a good QPR team.

"It's about preparing well and delivering a good performance on the day.

"I think you have to go and play your game."

Former Bees defender Yoann Barbet has missed more than two months of action due to injury and Warburton confirmed he is not ready to return against his former side, adding: "He's not ready for Brentford.

"He's sustained a nasty injury so he's probably a couple of weeks away."

But Rangers have been boosted by the return of goalkeeper Liam Kelly, who started in the FA Cup win over Swansea on Sunday, and will put pressure on Joe Lumley.