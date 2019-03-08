QPR youngster from Stoke Newington secures US soccer scholarship

Gilly Miller in action for QPR (Pic: Pass4Soccer) Archant

Stoke Newington-based Gilly Miller, of Queens Park Rangers, had the opportunity to head out to the USA back in January to take up a highly-prestigious football scholarship. Gilly joined East Tennessee State University, located in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Miller will arrive in August 2019 to study and play for the "Buccaneers" soccer team.

He will have the opportunity to combine his University studies alongside playing high level football and training full time for the next four years.

The scholarship has been gained through the assistance of PASS4Soccer Scholarships.

The youngster is delighted to have secured a soccer scholarship through the PASS4Soccer Scholarship Network.

Gilly's achievement, in gaining such an exciting opportunity, is in recognition of both his academic achievements to date and athletic ability.

He took part in a USA Coach Showcase held by PASS4Soccer to help further his exposure to universities in the USA, where he was spotted by a coach, who had flown to the UK to attend the event.

"I chose to come to ETSU because of the success they have in their football programme and academic system, as well as their incredible facilities and attacking-based footballing style," Miller said.

"It seemed pretty obvious for me to come out to America, gain a degree, while playing football at a high level and, at the same time, having the opportunity to experience something new and meet a whole load of people."

You may also want to watch:

Places in the PASS4Soccer Network Program are now available for students looking to enter a US university soccer program in August 2019 and 2020. PASS4Soccer have up-and-coming Information and Assessment Days in London, Birmingham, Gloucester, Warwick and Durham, though July, August, September and October.

With students in the UK looking at £43,000+ of debt, after graduation, talented footballers can vastly reduce their university debt by accessing the soccer and academic scholarships available at universities across the United States.

Every year, PASS4Soccer help to assist a whole host of students find soccer scholarships in the USA, with scholarships, of a similar level, not being available here in the UK.

The students, who are placed in American universities and colleges by the program, have earned, well over, $40,000,000 worth of education through introductions to scholarship program.

Sometimes, the player can earn a scholarship, which can cover up to 100% of the cost for tuition fees, accommodation and food.

PASS4Soccer are the only recommended soccer scholarship organisation in England. The English School's FA and League Football Education, top level football organisations, both recommend our organisation.

PASS4Soccer have had numerous success stories with students going on to gain professional contracts following their four years at university.

PASS4Soccer Director, Daniel Gray, said: "Gilly is a top player that I'm excited to see impact NCAA DI soccer at East Tennessee State University. I visited, with Gilly, on a trip to Tennessee in March and he is loving his time there so far.

"Having faced the tough situation of being released by Queens Park Rangers at age 18, Gilly has shown great character to help build the next stages of his life in the USA."

Interested players should register online at www.PASS4Soccer.com or contact PASS4Soccer on 01912295236 or email us at admin@pass4soccer.com.