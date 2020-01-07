'What dreams are made of' - QPR youngster delighted to make debut

Queens Park Rangers defender Conor Masterson said it was a dream come true to make his debut for the club in the 5-1 win over Swansea City.

The 21-year-old joined the R's after leaving Liverpool in the summer but has found game time hard to come by this season.

But the Irish U21 international impressed on his debut alongside Geoff Cameron in defence and helped his side into the fourth round.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk, he said: "It was a long time coming but it was an unbelievable feeling.

"To get on the pitch and play 90 minutes, winning 5-1, it's what dreams are made of and I am delighted to do it for QPR.

"I had an idea I would be playing on Thursday but it wasn't confirmed until Saturday.

"I was giddy for the couple of days leading into the game with excitement. I couldn't wait to get out there and it was just brilliant.

"I felt comfortable. As soon as the whistle went and I had my first few touches, I was relaxed and just focused on the game.

"Playing alongside Geoff (Cameron) and Lee Wallace made it easier for me. Their communication and their experience was great."

Masterson could now be set for a loan move away from the club, with manager Mark Warburton keen for him to get more playing experience.