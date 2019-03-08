QPR Women progress in FA Cup by hammering Oakwood Ladies

QPR Women advanced into the next round of the FA Cup with a convincing 9-1 victory over Oakwood Ladies at Harlington on Sunday.

Striker Chloe Sampson bagged four goals, while Kasha Petit scored a hat-trick as Steve Quashie's side continued their unbeaten start to the season.

Petit put the R's ahead early on before doubling her tally when she poked home from Sampson's corner.

Dzyadyk was rewarded for her good start to the game with a fantastic long-range goal, quickly followed by Sampson's first of the game.

Cutler made it five for Rangers when the striker was picked out by Hayley Peacock and Sampson added a sixth.

Petit completed her hat-trick before the half-time whistle, with Sampson grabbing her own hat-trick in the second half followed by her fourth of the game.

The victory means QPR will now play Leyton Orient at home in the third qualifying round of the competition.