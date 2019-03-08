QPR Women pick up 11-0 win to advance in FA Cup

QPR Women advanced in the FA Cup (pic: David Davies/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

QPR Women advanced into the next round of the FA Cup by thrashing Wargrave Women 11-0 at Harlington.

Five goals from striker Chloe Sampson, a hat-trick from winger Annie Dzyadyk and efforts from Carla Perez, Kasha Petit and Ailish Carolan saw Steve Quashies's side progress to the first qualifying round.

Perez got the first by heading home from a Sampson corner before Petit, Dzyadyk and Sampson made it four before half-time.

In the second half, Dzyadyk scored her second of the game and her side's fifth before setting up Sampson for the sixth.

Both then sealed their hat-tricks to make it eight before Carolan finished off a great team move to make it nine with 20 minutes still left to play.

There was still time to add more as Sampson converted from the spot before scoring a tap-in in the last few seconds.

The win sets up a first round qualifying tie at home to Abbey Rangers WFC on Sunday, September 22.