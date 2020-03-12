QPR winger 'very close' to getting opportunity in first team says Warburton

Queens Park Rangers' Olamide Shodipo on the ball against Watford in pre-season. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Olamide Shodipo, Jack Clarke and Aramide Oteh will be given chances in first team says Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton.

Mark Warburton says winger Olamide Shodipo is 'very close' to getting an opportunity in the first team.

The R's host Barnsley at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday, a side they were beaten 5-3 by earlier this season.

Warburton has made very few changes to his side in recent weeks with Rangers currently on a six-game unbeaten run.

But the QPR boss insists other players will get their chance before the end of the season with Shodipo, who has been an unused substitute in the last two games, being one of them.

'He knows he's very, very close to getting his opportunity,' Warburton told qpr.co.uk.

'Jack Clarke, Rem (Aramide Oteh), all of these guys know that it's there and they are going to be called upon in the next few weeks to make what I hope is a very significant contribution.

'Luke's (Amos) had to be out for a few games.

'Ilias (Chair) after a really good run where he's dipped in and scored a couple of goals has had to be content with the bench.

'Patience is required, it's part and parcel of being a professional athlete. When your time comes, take it.

'It's making sure they understand their importance to the squad. That type of competition is vital for us.'