'I'm delighted the club has shown faith in me' - Shodipo looking to kick on after signing new deal

PUBLISHED: 14:19 03 September 2019

Queens Park Rangers' Olamide Shodipo has signed a new deal. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Queens Park Rangers' Olamide Shodipo has signed a new deal. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

QPR winger Shodipo signs new deal until 2022.

QPR winger Olamide Shodipo has signed a new contract with the club until 2022.

The 22-year-old is currently nearing his return from injury and impressed during pre-season, with the club also having the option to extend the deal by another year.

Manager Mark Warburton is pleased he has put pen to paper and told qpr.co.uk: "He's a player who has a real hunger and desire when he plays.

"He's keen to learn and has a great attitude, so he has all the required attributes to do well as a young professional.

"Now his mindset has to be to push on every single day and he showed me during pre-season that he possesses that determination to keep improving."

Shodipo has been at the club since 2012 and made his professional debut on the opening day of the 2016/17 season against Leeds United.

He said: "I'm delighted that the club has shown faith in me, they've trusted me and now I want to perform and repay that when I get my opportunity. I'm very grateful.

"The way the team is playing at the moment is amazing.

"It's something different to what we have had in the last few years and I hope that we can build on that, continue and do well this season."

