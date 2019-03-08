‘I feel like I’m getting better’ - Osayi-Samuel says there is more to come from him this season

Search

PUBLISHED: 06:30 30 October 2019

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel battles for the ball. Picture: John Walton/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel on his hopes for the rest of the season after his side's defeat to Brentford.

Bright Osayi-Samuel feels that he is "getting better" as a player but wants to improve his number of goals and assists.

The winger has played eight times in the Championship this season, scoring one goal and getting two assists.

And despite a disappointing 3-1 west London derby defeat to Brentford on Monday evening, Osayi-Samuel is feeling positive about both his and his team's start to the season.

"I feel like I'm getting better and improving," he said.

"There's still more I need to do, I need to improve my stats like goals and assists.

"That's what I'm trying to do, working hard every time in training, but I'm glad to be playing and I'm trying to help the team.

"You can see the way we're trying to play is completely different from last year.

"I feel like when we're losing, when we're 1-0 down we've still got the confidence to come back and the character this season is way different from last season.

"I feel like this season we've shown that we're able to bounce back.

"We're able to play well and stick to our strengths, like in the pockets with Ebz (Eze) and Ilias (Chair).

"Us three enjoy playing together."

Osayi-Samuel featured in the derby defeat to Brentford on Monday as a double from Ollie Watkins, as well as a questionable penalty decision, secured the Bees all three points.

The 21-year-old believes a slow start and a lack of bravery on the ball cost his side in the loss.

He added: "I thought we started off a bit slow, first 20 minutes we couldn't string the passes forward.

"I just thought in the first half we were a bit lethargic.

"We came in to the changing room at half-time and the gaffer literally just said we need to do things a bit more quicker, switch it from one side to the other and create space.

"I thought we did that in the second half and got the first goal.

"I think we were not as brave on the ball, the movement wasn't as good as it was before and things like that we have to improve."

