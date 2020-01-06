Osayi-Samuel provides update on future and reveals small change behind recent form

Bright Osayi-Samuel says he would "love to stay" at QPR beyond the end of his current contract but does not know whether it will happen.

The R's winger's contract is due to expire this summer but the club have an option to extend his deal by another year, meaning he is effectively under contract until the summer of 2021.

He has been in fine form lately, scoring three goals in his last two games and the club are keen to tie him down to a longer deal.

When asked about the likelihood of signing a longer contract with QPR, Osayi-Samuel said: "I don't know. Obviously I would love to stay but I'm just focused on playing games.

"I let the contracts and stuff like that be solved with my agent and the club.

"I just want to keep playing and see what happens."

The 22-year-old has scored five goals and notched four assists in all competitions this season, netting twice in the 6-1 win over Cardiff on New Year's Day followed by a goal in the FA Cup against Swansea.

He has now started eight of the last nine games and the youngster believes his recent run in the starting 11 has helped him find his improved form.

The winger also revealed a small change which he believes may have contributed to his positive performances.

"I think one of the reasons is I'm wearing studs now," he added.

"Ever since I've been wearing studs I've been playing well.

"But I also have to praise the gaffer after training sessions, he pulls me for 10-20 minutes to improve on my weaknesses when I get into dangerous areas, picking out players and I feel like now it's paying off.

"For me I believe that I get into dangerous areas probably every game.

"But the main thing is that end product to find someone or to create and I feel like now the manager knows that as well.

"When I get into dangerous areas or I'm on the byline there's that composure.

"I feel like before when I used to get there I didn't really have that composure, I was rushing things and now I feel more calm and relaxed.

"I think that also comes with me playing regularly and I feel like those are the reasons I'm doing well."