Bright Osayi-Samuel pinpoints moment in season which boosted his confidence

PUBLISHED: 14:00 30 March 2020

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel gets between Leeds United's Liam Cooper (left) and Pablo Hernandez. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel reveals the moment which gave him a huge boost in confidence this season.

Bright Osayi-Samuel says his goal in a 2-0 win away at Birmingham City in December was a turning point in his season.

Grant Hall had put the R’s ahead at St Andrews before Osayi-Samuel doubled the lead in the second half when he picked up the ball inside his own half before charging into the box and finishing well.

Having scored just once before then, the winger went on to net four more times and also notched six assists before the season was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk, he said: “That game gave me so much confidence.

“The way I scored that goal, it made me believe that I was capable of doing stuff like that regularly.

“I feel like I’ve shown my ability since then.

“This season I’ve been able to play consistently which has also helped me to believe that I’m doing the right things.

“It’s given me the chance to prove what I can do.”

