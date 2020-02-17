Bright Osayi-Samuel identifies where he has improved this season

Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel discusses the win over Stoke City and the improvements in his game.

Bright Osayi-Samuel believes he has added more composure to his game after netting his fifth league goal of the season in the 4-2 win over Stoke City on Saturday.

The R's came back from two goals down to end their five-game winless game run, with Osayi-Samuel scoring from a tight angle for his side's third of the game.

And the winger is happy to see his hard work paying off as the R's got back to winning ways.

"I know I'm a player that creates chances so I feel like in previous games or earlier in the season when I get to those positions I get a bit too agitated so I feel like I needed more composure," he said.

"That's happened with a lot of training as well and I feel like now when I do get to those positions I'm more composed.

"I'm looking around and I'm seeing if I have time to control the ball and see where the keeper is.

"I feel like after I did that run and chopped back there was literally no one in the box apart from Ilias (Chair) and I couldn't find him so I thought let me just slot it and it paid off."

The 22-year-old has improved on his goal tally from last season when he only managed to score twice in the league, while he has also notched five Championship assists this season.

But the former Blackpool man was disappointed that he was unable to further add to his tally in the game having missed a glorious chance from just a couple of yards out after scoring.

He added: "I had a few chances after and the Angel (Rangel) one, I literally saw it late and I thought let me just try and get contact with it but it hit my heel and it went backwards.

"The one with Ebz (Eze) when he gave it to me, I tried to hit it across goal but I think I hit it too much and it went a bit high and the keeper saved it.

"But like I said I want to be in those positions because the more I get in them the more chances I have of scoring.

"It was a very good performance, we showed great character.

"We didn't start off well and conceded two very early but we kept on going.

"For us to score four is a great achievement and we're confident we can try and take it into the next game."