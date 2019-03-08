QPR 0 West Brom 2 - Barbet sent off as Rangers suffer defeat

Joe Lumley of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Championship: QPR 0 West Bromwich Albion 2

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A lacklustre display from QPR saw them suffer a 2-0 defeat at home to promotion hopefuls West Bromwich Albion.

Nathan Ferguson's low strike early in the second half followed by a Matheus Pereira's free-kick after Yoann Barbet was sent off for bringing down Hal Robson-Kanu sealed the points for the Baggies.

The first sight of goal came for the home side as Grady Diangana beat Todd Kane and cut the ball back to Charlie Austin, who had his effort blocked by Barbet.

West Brom had the better of the proceedings early on and Jake Livermore tested Joe Lumley on 17 minutes from a tight angle after he was picked out by Pereira.

Rangers' first shot came on 35 minutes, when the in-form Nahki Wells found space outside the of the area but fired an effort well over the bar.

Right before half time, Ilias Chair picked the ball in space and surged into the box before pulling the ball back, only for West Brom to just about get the ball clear.

A minute after the restart, Toni Leistner won the ball and darted forward before unleashing an effort at goal from outside the box, which flew well wide.

The dangerous Diangana was the next to have a go, curling an effort wide of the target from distance.

And it was the Baggies who took the lead on 53 minutes when Ferguson picked up the ball from distance and curled a strike into the bottom corner to beat Lumley, who will be disappointed he failed to keep it out.

Three minutes later, Phillips picked out Austin from a corner but the striker shot well over the bar and hit the top of the stand.

Austin was involved again moments later when his shot deflected towards goal and was beaten away by Lumley.

Lumley was again called into action on 70 minutes to keep out Diangana's powerful strike.

Seven minutes from time, Yoann Barbet was given a straight red card for bringing down substitute Hal Robson-Kanu when through on goal.

And from the resulting free-kick, Pereira slid the ball underneath the wall and into the bottom right corner to make it 2-0 to the away side.

It could have been three just moments later when Lumley denied Robson-Kanu's header from point blank range before Lumley kept out Edwards at the back post in the final chance of the game.

QPR: Lumley, Kane, Cameron, Leistner, Barbet, Manning, Ball, Chair, Eze, Wells, Hugill

West Brom: Johnstone, Ferguson, Ajayi, Bartley, Furlong, Livermore, Sawyers, Phillips, Pereira, Diangana, Austin

Attendance: 13,959