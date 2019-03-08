Search

Advanced search

QPR 0 West Brom 2: Player ratings

PUBLISHED: 18:35 28 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:35 28 September 2019

Joe Lumley of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Joe Lumley of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

QPR reporter Dan Bennett gives his player ratings from the defeat to West Brom.

Joe Lumley 5 - Made some good saves but should have kept out Ferguson's first goal.

Todd Kane 6 - One of QPR's better players. Had a very difficult challenge up against Grady Diangana but coped well and was a threat going forwards.

Geoff Cameron 6 - Didn't do too much wrong at the back.

Toni Leistner 6 - Solid performance from the captain again.

Yoann Barbet 4 - Sent off at a key time for QPR by bringing down Hal Robson-Kanu when clean through.

Ryan Manning 6 - Defended well when needed and is always dangerous down the left.

Dom Ball 6 - Went under the radar but was tidy enough in front of the back four.

Ebere Eze 5 - Not his usual self. Gave the ball away too many times and wasn't creative enough.

Ilias Chair 6 - Struggled to get involved but looked promising when he did get the ball.

Jordan Hugill 5 - Had no real chances in the game and wasn't much of a threat.

Nahki Wells 5 - Like Hugill, didn't trouble Johnstone in the West Brom goal and didn't have much of an impact on the game.

Related articles

Most Read

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Kilburn stabbing: Boy, 16, stable in hospital following brawl in Kilburn

A 16-year-old boy survived being stabbed following a fight in Kilburn High Road. Picture: David Nathan

‘There was a lack of creativity’ - Wells reveals changes at QPR have helped improve his goalscoring

Nahki Wells scores for QPR. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Josh Hanson killing: Shane O’Brien tells murder trial Kingsbury victim was “possibly” armed

Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

‘They’re very, very close’ - Warburton issues injury update

Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Most Read

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Kilburn stabbing: Boy, 16, stable in hospital following brawl in Kilburn

A 16-year-old boy survived being stabbed following a fight in Kilburn High Road. Picture: David Nathan

‘There was a lack of creativity’ - Wells reveals changes at QPR have helped improve his goalscoring

Nahki Wells scores for QPR. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Josh Hanson killing: Shane O’Brien tells murder trial Kingsbury victim was “possibly” armed

Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

‘They’re very, very close’ - Warburton issues injury update

Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR 0 West Brom 2: Player ratings

Joe Lumley of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

‘We showed them too much respect’ - Mark Warburton’s verdict on 2-0 defeat to West Brom

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

QPR 0 West Brom 2 - Barbet sent off as Rangers suffer defeat

Yoann Barbet of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

MATCHDAY LIVE: QPR v West Brom

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Brennan has ‘two or three’ decisions to make as Stones welcome third place Havant & Waterlooville

Wealdstone in action against Farnborough. Picture: Steve Foster
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists