QPR 0 West Brom 2: Player ratings

Joe Lumley of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

QPR reporter Dan Bennett gives his player ratings from the defeat to West Brom.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joe Lumley 5 - Made some good saves but should have kept out Ferguson's first goal.

Todd Kane 6 - One of QPR's better players. Had a very difficult challenge up against Grady Diangana but coped well and was a threat going forwards.

Geoff Cameron 6 - Didn't do too much wrong at the back.

Toni Leistner 6 - Solid performance from the captain again.

Yoann Barbet 4 - Sent off at a key time for QPR by bringing down Hal Robson-Kanu when clean through.

Ryan Manning 6 - Defended well when needed and is always dangerous down the left.

Dom Ball 6 - Went under the radar but was tidy enough in front of the back four.

Ebere Eze 5 - Not his usual self. Gave the ball away too many times and wasn't creative enough.

Ilias Chair 6 - Struggled to get involved but looked promising when he did get the ball.

Jordan Hugill 5 - Had no real chances in the game and wasn't much of a threat.

Nahki Wells 5 - Like Hugill, didn't trouble Johnstone in the West Brom goal and didn't have much of an impact on the game.