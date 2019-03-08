QPR momentum could be key insists Manning

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Versatile Ryan Manning says momentum is key ahead of Queens Park Rangers' Championship clash with West Bromwich Albion this weekend.

Nahki Wells scores for QPR. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo Nahki Wells scores for QPR. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

The R's will welcome Slaven Bilic's unbeaten Baggies to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday for a 12.30pm kick-off in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

And 23-year-old Irishman Manning says they are feeling confident in their own abilities after claiming a fourth consecutive league win for the first time since January 2014 when they beat Millwall 2-1 last weekend.

"It's early in the season but this recent run of results makes us believe that we can push on this year," Manning said.

"A lot of people on the outside may assume it's a phase and that we are going to fade off, but there is good self-belief within the squad.

"We have to take one game at a time and keep building on this momentum. It's so far so good, in terms of where we are in the table.

"The Championship is always about momentum. The second goal was something we would've dreamt about last season. Football is weird; when it is going for you, it's going for you and when it isn't, it isn't."

After striker Nakhi Wells slotted home to give the R's the lead at The Den, Shaun Hutchinson bundled the ball home to equalise for the Lions.

However, Wells pounced on an error from keeper Bartosz Bialkowski to put the visitors back ahead and they held on to win and continue their fine, early-season form.

Manning added: "Right now, we need to keep capitalising on these good results. We're playing well and putting in good performances. We know we need to tighten up at the back, with a target of keeping more clean sheets and we have identified things to work on.

"But, as of now, it's about building up our momentum and keeping this run going.

"It's been a long time since we have had a run like this, so why not make it five, six and seven on the bounce?"

However, QPR know it will be a tough test as West Brom remain the only team in the Championship yet to be beaten this term, but they only sit fourth in the league table level on points with fifth-place R's after eight matches.

QPR then also travel away to Cardiff City for another clash on Wednesday evening with a full fixture list in midweek.