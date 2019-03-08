QPR 0 West Brom 2: Five things we learned

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

QPR reporter Dan Bennett discusses five talking points from the loss to West Brom.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sloppy in possession

There have been spells this season where QPR have been guilty of giving the ball away too easily but on the whole, Mark Warburton has got his side playing his style of possession football well. But Saturday's game saw the R's give the ball away too often and too easily, especially in the first 20 minutes. West Brom pressed Rangers into making mistakes and Warburton's side were unable to play their usual brand of football.

Barbet's mistakes still a problem

Yoann Barbet's start to life at QPR hasn't been the easiest. The defender has already given away two penalties this season and added a red card on Saturday. Barbet has been guilty of finding himself the wrong side of his man on occasions and diving in. While it was an unfortunate tangle of legs with Hal Robson-Kanu that got him sent off, it was enough to send the forward tumbling to the ground and left the referee in no doubt as to what decision he was going to make.

Lumley unconvincing

While Joe Lumley made some some good saves against West Brom, Nathan Ferguson's goal is not one he will want to see again. The keeper should really have kept out the strike and also struggled with his distribution against a West Brom side which put him under plenty of pressure. It's not the start to the season Lumley would have hoped for, having come under criticism for mistakes against Bristol City and Luton already this season.

Lack of chances created

Even in games QPR have lost this season, they have created enough chances to get something from them. However, against the Baggies this wasn't the case. Rangers created very little for Nahki Wells and Jordan Hugill up top and when they did get in good positions, the final pass or end product wasn't there. They simply never looked like scoring, something which has been uncommon this season.

Eze and Chair stopped by the Baggies

Ilias Chair and Ebere Eze have been allowed to flourish in a 3-5-2 formation in recent games. With Dom Ball sitting in front of the back three, Chair and Eze have been able to take up dangerous positions and hurt opposition teams but West Brom were able to effectively prevent that from happening. Slaven Bilic had clearly pinpointed the two as a threat, particularly Eze, who was quickly closed down, often by more than one player, when he got on the ball. The pair rarely got in positions to cause problems and their team suffered as a result.