McClaren rues more late misfortune for QPR after defeat to West Brom

Queens Park Rangers defender Darnell Furlong looks dejected as West Bromwich Albion celebrate their dramatic win (pic: Bradley Collyer/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Rs endured another devastatingly dramatic end to clash against Baggies

Steve McClaren was left to rue another late cruel blow for Queens Park Rangers after their 3-2 loss at home to West Bromwich Albion in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Rs fell behind in just the fifth minute when Jefferson Montero netted for the Baggies, but a Luke Freeman strike had the west Londoners level at the break.

West Brom regained the lead through Jacob Murphy midway through the second half, but a penalty from substitute Tomer Hemed saw the Loftus Road club restore parity again.

The match seemed to be heading for a draw, but Jake Livermore struck deep into stoppage time to send QPR crashing to a sixth straight league defeat.

It was the latest in a string of late blows in league matches for the Rs and boss McClaren was devastated at full-time.

Speaking to journalists after the game, McClaren said: “Football’s a cruel game and it’s been cruel to us over the last four of five matches.

“The 94th minute has not been good to us: we missed a penalty against Birmingham City to equalise and make it 4-4; in 94th minute at Bristol City, it should never have been a penalty; and again on Tuesday, in the 94th minute after losing a man to injury, I thought we were going to hold on.

“I thought there was only going to be one winner until we lost Luke to injury, but then I’m thinking we’ve got to hold on for a point, and it’s a cruel, cruel blow.

“We will sulk about it, commiserate about it, mope about it, then after 24 hours we’re back in and we’ve got to go to Middlesbrough on Saturday.”

McClaren made just one change to his XI following Friday’s FA Cup loss to Watford, with Grant Hall replaced by Joel Lynch in a three-man defence for QPR.

Hall had started the last four matches for the Rs, having only previously started three times all season after returning from a knee injury.

McClaren revealed the decision to drop Hall was again down to a slight niggle, but was positive the 27-year-old will be back soon.

“Grant’s played four games in 10 days, which is an unbelievable comeback after he hadn’t played for a year, and his level of performance was magnificent,” he added.

“I wanted to play him on Tuesday, but it was too much of a risk and hopefully leaving him out in midweek means he’ll be fit for Saturday.”