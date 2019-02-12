McClaren happy QPR have swift return to league action after FA Cup loss

Queens Park Rangers' Darnell Furlong shows his dejection after the final whistle of their FA Cup defeat to Watford (pic: John Walton/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Rs beaten in cup by Watford on Friday, but host Baggies in league tonight

Steve McClaren is pleased Queens Park Rangers host West Bromwich Albion in the Sky Bet Championship tonight, just four days after going out of the FA Cup.

The Rs had reached the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time in 22 years, but found the challenge of beating Premier League side Watford a step too far.

Etienne Capoue’s goal just before half-time ensured the Hornets stung the west Londoners, who now only have the league to focus on this term.

And QPR boss McClaren believes a swift return to Championship action is exactly what his side need after that cup loss.

“I’d like a few days’ more rest because the Watford game was our third game in six days and we’ve more or less kept the same team, but the players keep coming out and keep performing,” he said.

“The games come thick and fast and I don’t mind as long as the players perform — that’s the key thing.

“It’s the process and the performance that gets results and it will get us results if we play like we did against Watford.”

The Rs face West Brom still looking for a first league win of 2019 having gone seven Championship games without a triumph.

That winless streak in the league includes a run of five straight losses heading into the visit from the Baggies.

But QPR boss McClaren is confident the west Londoners are not to far away from turning things around.

“I said to the players ahead of the Watford game that we’re close to turning it around and, from our performances, getting wins, because we’d been very unlucky last week.

“The harder you work, the luckier you get and we’ve got to keep working, keep that attitude, keep that spirit, keep calm and keep playing.”