QPR forward Wells helps Bermuda reach Gold Cup

Nahki Wells of Queens Park Rangers and Harlee Dean of Birmingham City (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Rs youngster Kraig Noel-McLeod also featured for Grenada over the weekend

On-loan Queens Park Rangers forward Nahki Wells had a weekend to remember as he helped Bermuda qualify for the CONCACAF Gold Cup for the first time.

The forward, on loan with the Rs from Premier League side Burnley, netted for the Gombey Warriors in a 3-2 success away to Dominican Republic in the CONCACAF Nations League.

The victory means Bermuda are through to this summer’s continental competition, with the bulk of the matches taking place in America, with Costa Rica also hosting games.

Wells could be joined at the Gold Cup by QPR youngster Kraig Noel-McLeod who featured for Grenada as they also qualified at the weekend.

Noel-McLeod made his debut for the Spice Boys after coming on as a late substitute in their 2-0 win over Puerto Rico on Sunday.

That was enough to see Grenada go through to this summer’s competition, with the group stage draw due to take place in Los Angeles on April 10.