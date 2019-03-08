MATCHDAY LIVE: QPR v Watford - Rangers conclude pre-season friendlies with home game

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Live updates from QPR v Watford.

QPR face Watford today in their last pre-season friendly before beginning the Championship season away at Stoke next Saturday.

It will be Mark Warburton's first game managing the club at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium as he gets a final look at his side against opposition before they travel to Stoke.

The Rs secured three new signings this week in Dillon Barnes, Jan Mlakar and Geoff Cameron, who will all be looking for a taste of action before the opening day.

Rangers picked up their first win of pre-season last Saturday by beating Oxford United 2-1 at the Kassam Stadium, with Tottenham loanee Luke Amos scoring both goals.

They take on a Watford side today who will be looking to up their preparations ahead of the start of their Premier League season on August 10, having beaten Bayer Leverkusen in their most recent friendly.

Follow all the updates from today's game in our live blog.