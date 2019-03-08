Search

Warburton encouraged by side's display in pre-season loss to Watford

PUBLISHED: 18:30 27 July 2019

QPR manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

QPR manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

QPR manager Mark Warburton believes there was plenty of positives to take from his side's pre-season defeat to Watford.

A deflected effort from Etienne Capoue was enough to give the Hornets a 1-0 win but QPR had plenty of good opportunities chances to score.

Speaking after the game, Warburton said: "I think the boys did very well today. We looked very good for long periods of the game so lots of positives to come out.

"You never want to lose a game of football ever but there was lots of positives to come out of the game today all over the park and we're in a good place.

"We've hit the bar and the post and we just need to get the rewards from a lot of good football. There was some really nice breaks, we had good shape and put in dangerous balls.

"Right at the end there was a great ball in from Ryan Manning and we just needed to get a blue shirt on the end of it.

"It was a good afternoon, we don't want to lose but hopefully the fans enjoyed some of the performances."

Bright Osayi-Samuel went close for his side after seven minutes when his effort following a mazy run rebounded back off the post.

Speaking about his performance, Warburton said: "He was sharp, he was bright, he caused problems against a Premier League opponent.

"He was clever and he'll be frustrated there wasn't an end product from some of the really good work that he did.

"I have huge belief in how good Bright can be and likewise Ilias (Chair), Ebere (Eze) and Aramide (Oteh).

"There's some really good players out there on the park and they've got to know how good they can be as well."

MATCHDAY LIVE: QPR v Watford - Rangers conclude pre-season friendlies with home game

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: John Walton/PA

Brent tenants furious over ‘Nottingham Forest’ overgrown garden that council have neglected for a year

James Nelson and Eric Umude in front of the overgrown site behind the Canterbury Road council flats. It was once a garden. Picture: Sam Volpe

St John’s Wood stabbing: Two arrested as police link killing with Queen’s Park knife attack

Ainsworth House, where a 20 year-old man was killed in St John's Wood. Picture: Harry Taylor

QPR transfer rumours: Furlong close to West Brom, second Judge bid rejected and Dujon Sterling to join on loan

Queens Park Rangers' Darnell Furlong has been linked with a move away to West Brom (pic: John Walton/PA)

Caribbean restaurant Coco B’s launches in Willesden Green with celebrity guests

Elliott Philp and Nakeba Buchanan, founders of Coco B's in Willesden. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

