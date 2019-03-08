Warburton encouraged by side's display in pre-season loss to Watford

QPR manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA PA Archive/PA Images

QPR manager Mark Warburton believes there was plenty of positives to take from his side's pre-season defeat to Watford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A deflected effort from Etienne Capoue was enough to give the Hornets a 1-0 win but QPR had plenty of good opportunities chances to score.

Speaking after the game, Warburton said: "I think the boys did very well today. We looked very good for long periods of the game so lots of positives to come out.

"You never want to lose a game of football ever but there was lots of positives to come out of the game today all over the park and we're in a good place.

"We've hit the bar and the post and we just need to get the rewards from a lot of good football. There was some really nice breaks, we had good shape and put in dangerous balls.

You may also want to watch:

"Right at the end there was a great ball in from Ryan Manning and we just needed to get a blue shirt on the end of it.

"It was a good afternoon, we don't want to lose but hopefully the fans enjoyed some of the performances."

Bright Osayi-Samuel went close for his side after seven minutes when his effort following a mazy run rebounded back off the post.

Speaking about his performance, Warburton said: "He was sharp, he was bright, he caused problems against a Premier League opponent.

"He was clever and he'll be frustrated there wasn't an end product from some of the really good work that he did.

"I have huge belief in how good Bright can be and likewise Ilias (Chair), Ebere (Eze) and Aramide (Oteh).

"There's some really good players out there on the park and they've got to know how good they can be as well."