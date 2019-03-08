Midfielder Manning pleased to be back playing and help QPR move clear of the drop

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers (pic: Joe Giddens/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

QPR midfielder Ryan Manning is delighted to have been back in the starting line-up as they sealed four points in the last week.

The R’s nabbed a 0-0 draw away to Millwall on Wednesday evening before picking up a huge 4-0 victory over Swansea City at Loftus Road on Saturday.

And 22-year-old Manning came in to play at left-back with Jake Bidwell sidelined with injury for both of those encounters.

“I’ve played a few games at left-back at the end of last season so it’s not alien to me, but I was just delighted to get in the team, and get the chance to play as it’s been a while since I’ve been on the pitch.

“To get the clean sheet personally was great, but overall to get four points from the last two games is massive at this stage in the season, hopefully we can kick on now and finish strong.

Manning was recalled from a season-long loan deal with Rotherham United on December 31.

The decision has been taken because of Massimo Luongo’s involvement in the Asian Cup with Australia as well as an ankle injury to Geoff Cameron.

He scored four times in 19 Championship appearances for Rotherham this season but since his return has rarely featured.

Manning’s last appearance was in a 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough on February, 23, but he has come into the team and helped secure two clean sheets.

“I think probably the run of form we were on prior to that was, we felt we were a bit unlucky what was happening to us, and to go to Millwall and get a clean sheet was a bit of a turning point.

“It gave us that belief that we can stifle opposition and keep clean sheets, and that’s the basis of all wins.

“I think we’ve played games over the last weeks where we’ve had chances early on and they haven’t gone in, and then the game hasn’t then gone to plan.

“Getting the early goals really settled us into it and proved that we were just on a tough run of form at that time and things weren’t going our way.”

QPR had a 3-0 lead after 17 minutes thanks to a brace from Tomer Hemed and a header from Darnell Furlong.

“I think Swansea probably didn’t expect us to start the way we started.

“We all know as a group that we’re capable of that, be able to put on a show for the fans, and finally give them a positive result.”