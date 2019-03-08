QPR boss Eustace felt high-pressing approach worked wonders against Swansea

Queens Park Rangers caretaker manager John Eustace insists high-pressing tactic and energy amongst the squad helped his side cruise to a 4-0 win over Swansea City.

The R’s found themselves 3-0 after just 17 minutes thanks to a brace from loanee Tomer Hemed and defender Darnell Furlong at Loftus Road Stadium.

Australian International Massimo Luongo netted a fourth for the hosts in the 54th minute to seal the win.

And the current boss felt it all started with a terrific display as they drew 0-0 with Millwall at The Den.

“We went to Millwall on Wednesday and the lads were fantastic,” the 39-year-old said.

“They battled and they fought and they were different class.

“It was important that we changed a few bodies to give us energy on the pitch today (Saturday) and obviously tactically we approached it differently from Wednesday, and you could see, obviously you give the respect to Swansea, they’re a top, top team, so we knew that and we needed energy in the team, and I think it worked.”

The former Kidderminster Harriers manager felt although harsh it was the right decision to drop Matt Smith and Nakhil Wells to bring in Hemed and Bright Osayi-Samuel to suit the different tactical approach.

“Of course it’s different opposition and as I’ve just said, Swansea are a completely different animal to Millwall, tactically I think it was right today to do that.

“It was very harsh on the two boys who played on Wednesday because they were different class, but fortunately for me and the club it worked today.

“I thought Tomer Hemed came in and you could see why he’s a top striker at this level.”

Eustace felt the header from Furlong that gave his side the lead after just three minutes was vital to the final result.

“Goals change games. We had a good gameplan against Norwich last week and then they scored two early goals and it put us in a lot of trouble.

“But again, if you score early then it changes the game, and luckily for us we managed to score a few more.”