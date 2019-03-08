QPR v Huddersfield: Four things we learned from 1-1 draw

QPR's Geoff Cameron. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Sports reporter Dan Bennett looks at four key talking points from QPR's 1-1 draw with Huddersfield.

Captain Hall leads by example

After such a difficult time out with injury for 18 months, Grant Hall is back in his first full season for the club after making his return last season. The central defender put in a confident display at the back and scored the equaliser for his side by heading home Ryan Manning's free-kick. The 27-year-old spoke after the game of his ambition to get back to the form from before his injury and Saturday's win was a big step towards that.

Cameron is solid in midfield

Geoff Cameron put in a quality performance in the defensive midfield position and broke up the play superbly. The 34-year-old put in some good tackles to win the ball back for his side and to get the attacks going. He did a great job of following up his fine display at Stoke last week but his current form presents something of a dilemma for Mark Warburton. Dominic Ball had occupied the defensive midfield position alongside Luke Amos in pre-season and impressed, however it would be hard to justify dropping Cameron at the moment.

Width is important for success

Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ebere Eze caused their opponents real trouble from out wide. Both youngsters had joy finding space down the wings, with Eze also regularly moving into the middle. The pair have impressed so far this season and will likely be key to any success QPR will have this season, while substitute Ilias Chair also looked dangerous off the bench as did the full-backs Ryan Manning and Angel Rangel. Much of Rangers' positive play comes from these wide positions.

Playing out from the back comes with risks

It's clear from Warburton's early days in charge that playing out from the back will be a common feature of his QPR side. While the R's have demonstrated that they can do it well and to good effect, there will be occasions where it doesn't work and the ball is given away as the game against Huddersfield showed. Both Grant Hall and Yoann Barbet have shown themselves to be comfortable on the ball, with Hall saying after the game that he wants fans to accept that risks will be taken.