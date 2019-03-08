QPR interim boss Eustace disappointed with performance in Rovers defeat

Queens Park Rangers caretaker manager John Eustace (pic: Chris Radburn/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers caretaker manager John Eustace was disappointed with the performance as his side fell to a 2-1 defeat against Blackburn Rovers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Goals from Danny Graham and Bradley Dack secured the win for Tony Mowbray's outfit but substitute Matt Smith gave the R's late hope as he nodded home in the 92nd minute at Loftus Road.

But the 39-year-old boss says you can't fault the squad's efforts during the match with a number of them playing out of position.

“Of course, really disappointing. Disappointed with the performance, but the attitude of the lads was fantastic, they kept doing.

“The most disappointing thing was probably the two goals we conceded, poor decision-making, but we also created a lot of changes and we're disappointed we didn't take them as well.”

The former Kidderminster Harriers manager heaped praise on the Rovers and their manager Mowbray for making it a tough test.

“Blackburn are a really good team at this level.

“They've got a fantastic manage in Tony, they're experienced, they're a streetwise team, so it was always going to be a tough game for us today (Saturday).

“But as I say, we've made two poor decisions for the goals, we've started the second half so sloppy, but the attitudes of the boys were good, as they are every week, and I'm obviously disappointed not to take the chances we created.”

QPR used midfielder Ryan Manning at left-back for the three consecutive fixture while also slotting Pawel Wszolek in at right-back.

And Eustace says the Irishman has stepped up and played his role – although he struggled to contain Adam Armstrong on the afternoon - although the former Barnsley man did manage to pull off the Rabona.

“Ryan's a young lad, he's played everywhere this season for Rotherham and for us, and he was up against a good winger today (Saturday) in Armstrong.

“It's good for his learning experience as well.

“He's filled in, he hasn't moaned, he's got on with it, it is what is it – he's done okay.”