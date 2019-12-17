Search

QPR under-18s knocked out of FA Youth Cup with defeat at Mansfield Town

PUBLISHED: 11:02 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:24 17 December 2019

Queens Park Rangers' Loftus Road ground. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

QPR's under-18s were knocked out of the FA Youth Cup on Monday night after going down 3-1 at Mansfield Town.

Rangers winger Lemar Griffiths caused problems for Mansfield early on as Hamzad Kargbo headed wide from his cross.

Rio Molyneaux dragged a shot wide for home side Mansfield before the break as both sides went in level at 0-0.

Jimmy Knowles rattled the crossbar shortly after the restart before missing the chance to give his side the lead late on.

And the R's thought they had made their opponents pay when Kargbo curled in a late effort, only for Kyle Tomlin's long ball to catch out goalkeeper Max Little to level the scores.

The hosts took an early lead in extra time when Kayden Harrack got on the end of Molyneaux's cross before he crossed again for Knowles to smash home a third.

Ryan Ingram and Arkell Jude-Boyd both received red cards late on for an off the ball incident as the R's suffered defeat.

