Search

Advanced search

QPR trio expected to return to action after international break

PUBLISHED: 09:00 06 October 2019

QPR's Grant Hall in action against Watford. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

QPR's Grant Hall in action against Watford. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers trio Matt Smith, Grant Hall and Luke Amos are expected to be fit for the Hull City game following the international break.

Hall, who had been captain until his injury, has missed the last four games and despite being declared fit by Warburton before the Cardiff defeat, has been managed carefully before he returns.

Speaking about Hall after the win over Blackburn, Warburton said: "He should be ready after the international break.

"Grant did so well for us and played every game, it was unfortunate what happened.

"Credit to Toni (Leistner), Yoann (Barbet), Geoff Cameron and Dom Ball for stepping in. The boys have shown their flexibility so long may it continue."

On-loan Manchester City midfielder Smith was ruled out of the Blackburn game after having an abscess on his tooth which forced him to miss "four to five days" of training.

Tottenham youngster Amos is also expected to return in time for Hull after missing the last few games with a hamstring problem.

Most Read

Wembley’s Michaela Community School forced to close following false widow spider infestation

Michaela Community School. Picture: Google

Police arrest 29 people in Brent in a two day raid to tackle gang violence and drug crimes

Raids in Brent sees 29 arrested. Picture: Met Police

Work begins on building 149 new council flats in Harlesden

Wates Residential and Brent Council break the ground on Knowles House. Picture: Diane Auckland

Josh Hanson murder: Fugitive Shane O’Brien convicted of fatally stabbing Kingsbury man

Victim Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

Callous thieves break into charity bus in Harlesden stealing £5,000 of equipment and damaging interior

United Borders has partnered with music giant Sonos. Picture: Brunel Johnson

Most Read

Wembley’s Michaela Community School forced to close following false widow spider infestation

Michaela Community School. Picture: Google

Police arrest 29 people in Brent in a two day raid to tackle gang violence and drug crimes

Raids in Brent sees 29 arrested. Picture: Met Police

Work begins on building 149 new council flats in Harlesden

Wates Residential and Brent Council break the ground on Knowles House. Picture: Diane Auckland

Josh Hanson murder: Fugitive Shane O’Brien convicted of fatally stabbing Kingsbury man

Victim Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

Callous thieves break into charity bus in Harlesden stealing £5,000 of equipment and damaging interior

United Borders has partnered with music giant Sonos. Picture: Brunel Johnson

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR trio expected to return to action after international break

QPR's Grant Hall in action against Watford. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Times’ letter: 3G pitch

Neighbours of Queen's Park Community School oppose 3G football pitch plans and premises licence threat. Picturre: JORG MOHAUPT

QPR 4 Blackburn Rovers 2: Player ratings

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Warburton hails ‘important’ victory over Blackburn after ‘tough’ week

QPR manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

QPR 4 Blackburn Rovers 2 - Rangers bounce back with impressive attacking display

Queens Park Rangers' Ebere Eze. Picture: John Walton/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists