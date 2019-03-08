QPR trio expected to return to action after international break

QPR's Grant Hall in action against Watford. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers trio Matt Smith, Grant Hall and Luke Amos are expected to be fit for the Hull City game following the international break.

Hall, who had been captain until his injury, has missed the last four games and despite being declared fit by Warburton before the Cardiff defeat, has been managed carefully before he returns.

Speaking about Hall after the win over Blackburn, Warburton said: "He should be ready after the international break.

"Grant did so well for us and played every game, it was unfortunate what happened.

"Credit to Toni (Leistner), Yoann (Barbet), Geoff Cameron and Dom Ball for stepping in. The boys have shown their flexibility so long may it continue."

On-loan Manchester City midfielder Smith was ruled out of the Blackburn game after having an abscess on his tooth which forced him to miss "four to five days" of training.

Tottenham youngster Amos is also expected to return in time for Hull after missing the last few games with a hamstring problem.