QPR transfer update: Judge deal off, two signings close and Wheeler and Goss set for exit

PUBLISHED: 20:30 27 July 2019

Alan Judge celebrates after scoring for the Republic of Ireland. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Alan Judge celebrates after scoring for the Republic of Ireland. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

The latest QPR transfer news as a deal for Alan Judge looks to be off, David Wheeler and Sean Goss head for the exit and two new signings are close.

QPR boss Mark Warburton has said a deal for to bring Alan Judge to the club looks to be off following the signing of Marc Pugh.

The signing of Pugh was announced at half-time during the pre-season friendly with Watford and right-back Todd Kane has also joined the club.

But the signing looks to spell the end for his pursuit of Judge, with Ipswich Town reportedly recently rejecting a second bid of £450,000 for the midfielder.

Asked whether the signing of Pugh reflects Ipswich's stance on Judge, Warburton said: "Yeah it probably is" before confirming that the deal was pretty much off the table.

QPR duo Sean Goss and David Wheeler are also expected to exit the club.

The midfield pair have not featured in pre-season and asked whether they are likely to move on, Warburton said: "They'll be moving on I think."

Asked whether the deals would be permanent, he added: "It's quite likely, yeah."

The Rangers boss is, however, expecting to secure two new signings shortly, with one being a striker.

West Ham's Jordan Hugill has been strongly linked with the club as the potential incoming striker.

"We'll have another striker in by Monday at the latest and one more on top of that then we will be done," he said.

"It's been a major revamp but I think it's been the right thing to do."

Meanwhile, Massimo Luongo played for QPR's under-23s today but is still expected to leave the club.

