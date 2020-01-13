Search

QPR transfer rumours: Clarke close to completing loan move

PUBLISHED: 16:58 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:58 13 January 2020

QPR have been linked with a loan move for Tottenham winger Jack Clarke. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

QPR have been linked with a loan move for Tottenham winger Jack Clarke. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers are reportedly close to bringing in Tottenham youngster Jack Clarke on loan for the rest of the season.

The winger was recalled from his loan spell at Leeds United by parent club Spurs after managing just three appearances for Marcelo Biela's side this season.

But the 19-year-old impressed for the Yorkshire club last season, scoring twice and notching two assists as Leeds made the play-offs.

The Brent and Kilburn Times understands that a deal is yet to be finalised but the youngster is rumoured to be close to joining the R's on a temporary basis.

Derby, Nottingham Forest, Fulham , Millwall, Middlesbrough and Celtic are also reportedly interested in signing Clarke on loan.

If the signing is completed in time, he could face former club Leeds at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday.

