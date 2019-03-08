QPR transfer rumours: Furlong close to West Brom, second Judge bid rejected and Dujon Sterling to join on loan

Queens Park Rangers' Darnell Furlong has been linked with a move away to West Brom (pic: John Walton/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

QPR defender Darnell Furlong is close on a move to West Brom, a second bid for Alan Judge has been rejected and Dujon Sterling could arrive on loan.

Darnell Furlong is closing in on a move to West Brom, according to reports.

The 23-year-old was absent from the QPR squad in Saturday's pre-season win against Oxford and it is rumoured that he will move to Albion for a fee in the region of £1.5 to £2 million.

He signed his first professional contract with QPR back in 2014 and played 29 times for the club last season.

Meanwhile, the East Anglian Daily Times (EADT) are reporting that Ipswich Town have rejected a second offer in the region of £450,000 for midfielder Alan Judge.

An opening bid of £250,000 was rumoured to have been rejected last week, with Ipswich boss Paul Lambert telling the EADT: "If you think people are going to leave the football club for a value that, in my opinion, is absolutely nowhere near the level (then you're wrong).

"Everybody has a value, absolutely, but there has to be some realism with it. We can't just turn round and say 'there you go'."

Judge is said to be interested in a reunion with Mark Warburton, who he worked with at Brentford, but is not trying to force through a move.

The QPR boss refused to be drawn on reports linking him with 30-year-old following the pre-season game against Oxford.

Chelsea youngster Dujon Sterling is also close to moving on loan to QPR for the season, according to The Independent.

The 19-year-old right-back spent last season with Coventry City in League One and made his first-team debut for Chelsea under Antonio Conte in September 2017 against Nottingham Forest in the League Cup.