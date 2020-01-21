Search

QPR transfer rumours: Bristol City target striker Wells

PUBLISHED: 17:30 21 January 2020

Nahki Wells scores for QPR. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Nahki Wells scores for QPR. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

The latest Queens Park Rangers transfer rumours as on-loan forward Nahki Wells is targeted by Bristol City.

Bristol City are reportedly interested in a deal to bring Nahki Wells to the club on a permanent basis.

Wells is currently in the middle of his second consecutive season-long loan at the R's from parent club Burnley but reports suggest that Bristol have enquired about the possibility of bringing him to Ashton Gate in January.

Burnley have the option to recall Wells this month should they wish, which would allow him to join another Championship club for a fee.

The Bermudian is out of contract with the Clarets at the end of the year, though the club do have the option to extend his deal by a further year.

The 29-year-old has scored 14 goals for Mark Warburton's side this season and has previously expressed his desire to stay at QPR if given the final decision.

QPR would like to keep Wells but but Warburton has admitted that the club are not in a position to spend a lot of money on transfer fees so could be beaten to the signing.

