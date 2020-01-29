Search

QPR transfer rumours: Osayi-Samuel attracting interest while R's eye Spurs striker

PUBLISHED: 15:36 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:36 29 January 2020

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel gets between Leeds United's Liam Cooper (left) and Pablo Hernandez. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

The latest Queens Park Rangers transfer rumours, including reports on Bright Osayi-Samuel and Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott.

QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel is attracting interest from both Burnley and West Bromwich Albion, according to reports.

The Sun have reported that both clubs are interested in the winger, with Birmingham Live also stating that West Brom are interested in the 22-year-old although he is not their primary target.

Osayi-Samuel's contract runs out at the end of the this season but the club have the option of extending it by a further year meaning he is essentially on a deal until the summer of 2021.

He has impressed with his performances recently and has scored three goals in the last seven games for Mark Warburton's side.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports are reporting that the R's would like to take Tottenham's 17-year-old striker Troy Parrott on loan for the rest of the season, following Nahki Wells' departure.

Parrott has not featured under Jose Mourinho this season but is highly-rated, with Warburton already having taken two Spurs youngsters on loan this season in Luke Amos and Jack Clarke.

But QPR are still hoping to sign Nahki Wells from Burnley on a permanent contract, though will only do so if they feel the deal is financially viable for the club.

