QPR transfer rumours: Alan Judge bid turned down by Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 11:15 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 15 July 2019

Alan Judge celebrates after scoring for the Republic of Ireland. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Ipswich Town midfielder Alan Judge is a target for QPR.

QPR have had a bid rejected for Ipswich Town midfielder Alan Judge, according to reports.

The Sun on Sunday are reporting that the Tractor Boys have rejected an offer of £250,000 for the 30-year-old, who signed a new contract with the club in April.

It follows QPR's sale of Luke Freeman to Sheffield United for a fee in the region of £5 million, with Judge likely to act as a replacement for the 27-year-old.

Judge worked with QPR boss Mark Warburton at Brentford and has not featured in pre-season yet as he recovers from a fractured wrist.

The East Anglian Daily Times (EADT) understands that the Irish playmaker is happy at Ipswich and is not trying to force through a move.

Speaking to the EADT after Ipswich's game against Paderborn on Saturday, June 6, manager Paul Lambert said: "I don't get involved in it unless someone phones us and gets in touch. There's been nothing."

