QPR’s proposed building of a training ground has been scrapped

PUBLISHED: 12:58 06 May 2020

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers proposed building of a training ground at Warren Farm has been halted, the club and Ealing Council have confirmed.

Initial plans when the site was first selected back in 2012 were for the club to have a new training ground ready for use during the 2013-14 season, though planning permission issues and significant opposition from residents’ groups have been a persistent problem.

Championship side QPR, who currently share training facilities with Imperial College in Harlington, have now confirmed that they have identified a new site on which to build a training ground and are in “advanced discussions” over the purchase.

Meanwhile, the west Londoners remain committed to supporting Ealing Council on developing a “first-class” community sports facility on the Warren Farm site.

Ealing Council has released the following statement regarding the future of Warren Farm: “Ealing Council has today (Wednesday, May, 6 2020) announced that it will push ahead with plans for community sports facilities at Warren Farm following Queens Park Rangers Football Club’s confirmation that it is pursuing an alternative site for its training ground.

The EFL Championship club says it remains fully committed to working with the council to ensure the borough’s young people don’t miss out on community sports facilities and activities at the site.

