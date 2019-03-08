Search

QPR to play Bristol City at home in Carabao Cup first round

PUBLISHED: 19:36 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:16 20 June 2019

QPR will play Bristol City in the Carabao Cup first round. PICTURE: JOHN WALTON/PA

QPR have been drawn to play Bristol City at home in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Mark Warburton's side will take on their fellow Championship club in the week commencing August 12.

Rangers could only make it to the third round of the cup last season, losing 2-0 away at Blackpool after beating Peterborough and Bristol Rovers in the first and second rounds.

The Rs have an impressive history in the competition however, winning the tournament back in 1967 by beating West Bromwich Albion 3-2 in the final.

QPR also finished as runners up in the League Cup in 1986, losing 3-0 to Oxford United in the final.

The draw means they will play Lee Johnson's side twice in quick succession, with the two teams also clashing in the league on August 17.

A home draw will likely please manager Mark Warburton, who will take charge of the side in the competition for the first time after being appointed in May.

