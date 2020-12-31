The best QPR team of the decade

From Adel Taarabt to Charlie Austin, see who has made the Queens Park Rangers team of the decade.

It has been a decade of highs and lows for Queens Park Rangers. From winning promotion to the Premier League twice to relegation back to the Championship and battling for safety in England's second tier, the last ten years have certainly been eventful for Rangers supporters. Over that time, several players have stood out from the rest as instrumental to the success the club have achieved. Here is QPR reporter Dan Bennett's team of the decade...

GK - Paddy Kenny

Kenny won promotion to the Premier League under Neil Warnock in the 2010/11 season and was also voted the club's player of the season, keeping an outstanding 24 clean sheets. He would keep his place as number one for QPR's first season back in the top flight as they secured survival on the final day of the campaign before moving on to Leeds United.

RB - Kyle Walker

The England international spent half of the historic 2010/11 season on loan at Rangers and had a superb impact, helping the club to go on and win promotion with his early season performances. He may not have played as many games as some of the other options for the right-back position for the team of the decade, but Walker won over the hearts of R's fans and would go on to have a fantastic career in the game.

CB - Richard Dunne

Dunne signed for the club during the summer of 2013 after QPR had been relegated from the Premier League and played a huge part as his side won promotion back to the top division at the first time of asking through the play-offs, making 45 appearances during the campaign. The R's would not fare as well next season, going straight back down, but Dunne will be remembered for his professionalism and performances that helped QPR get promoted for the second time of the decade.

CB - Kaspars Gorkšs

Another member of the 2010/11 squad that won the Championship. Gorkšs was a key part of the defence which kept 25 clean sheets on the way to promotion to the Premier League and was one of the standout performers of the season with his defensive displays.

LB - Clint Hill

Simply had to be included. During his spell at the club from 2010 until 2016, Hill featured heavily in both promotion-winning sides and also helped the club secure Premier League survival in the 2011/12 season. He played at both left-back and in the middle of the defence over his six-year spell and also captained the side. Hill's leadership on the pitch and his defensive qualities were a significant factor behind the success of the club.

RM - Jamie Mackie

Mackie has had two spells at QPR during the last decade, the first lasting from 2010 until 2013 before returning to the club between 2015 and 2018. He contributed to the title-winning season of 2010/11 by scoring nine goals before chipping in with seven goals the following season in the Premier League as Rangers finished 17th. Mackie's second spell at the club was not as impressive but the impact he had at the start of the decade was enough to justify his inclusion in this team.

CM - Shaun Derry

Everyone needs a player of Derry's type in their team. Playing in a defensive midfield role, his defensive qualities and leadership on the pitch made him a vital part of the superb side of 2010/11. He also featured over the next two Premier League campaigns and was an obvious choice for one of the central midfield roles in this team.

CM - Alejandro Faurlin

A very technically gifted player, Faurlin played 40 league games in the 2010/11 season to help his side to the Championship title. He was also voted as the supporters player of the season at the end of the 2009/10 season and went on to play many games in the Premier League for the club. He suffered a number of injury problems during the rest of his spell at the club but made a huge impact during his time on the pitch.

LM - Adel Taarabt

Simply phenomenal in QPR's title-winning campaign of 2010/11, dazzling defences with his superb skill and individual pieces of brilliance. Scored 19 goals and got 21 assists on the way to winning the league but only showed glimpses of his brilliance during the next two seasons in the Premier League, though did manage five goals and five assists in the 2012/13 campaign. One of, if not the most, exciting player to grace the Loftus Road pitch.

ST - Charlie Austin

Goals, goals, goals. Austin made an instant impact after arriving at the club from Burnley in 2013, scoring 19 goals to help Rangers win promotion to the top flight. Despite the R's being relegated back down again the next season, he bagged 18 goals that season and also netted nine goals in 16 games the following season in the Championship before moving to Southampton in January.

ST - Heidar Helguson

The experienced forward scored 13 times as QPR won the Championship title in 2010/11 and chipped in with nine the following season in the top division. A valuable asset for Rangers who helped to secure both promotion and survival in the top flight.

Manager - Neil Warnock

Joined the club in 2010 and helped the club to a mid-table finish before masterminding promotion to the Premier League by winning the Championship in 2010/11. Built his team on the foundation of a rock solid defence and gave Taarabt the freedom to flourish. He was unable to see out the following season in the top division after being sacked in January but will forever be remembered as the manager who got Rangers back to the top flight.