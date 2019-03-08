QPR take on Luton Town aiming for third consecutive league win

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

QPR return to Championship action this Saturday following the international break as they take on Graeme Jones' Luton Town at home.

The R's will look to pick up from where they left off in the league having beaten Wigan and Sheffield Wednesday in their last two Championship games, though did lose 2-0 to Portsmouth in the Carabao Cup.

But Luton will go into the game full of confidence having also won their last two league games with a 2-1 victory against Huddersfield Town and a 3-1 triumph over Barnsley.

The Hatters have recovered from a slow start to the season which saw them pick up just one point from their opening four games and now sit 15th in the table.

Olamide Shodipo could be pushing for a return from his knee injury for QPR, while Luke Amos could also be fit enough to feature after picking up a hamstring injury in the 3-1 loss to Swansea.

Left-back Lee Wallace has not played for Mark Warburton's side yet after being signed in the summer but made a return to playing action in an U23 friendly against Brentford B.

The 32-year-old will be looking to work his way into the first team but his comeback poses a selection headache for Warburton, with Ryan Manning impressing during Wallace's absence.

Striker Nahki Wells, who could again partner Jordan Hugill upfront, scored twice for Bermuda over the international break as his side ran out 2-0 winners over Panama.

Ilias Chair, who also started against Sheffield Wednesday, featured for Morocco U23s as they played Mali U23s twice, drawing the first game 1-1 and losing the second game 1-0.

Ebere Eze will look to continue his bright start to the season after being called up to the England U21s and was an unused substitute in both of Aidy Boothroyd's side's games.

On loan Manchester City midfielder Matt Smith was part of the Wales squad but was also left on the bench while defender Conor Masterson and Brighton loanee Jan Mlakar featured for Republic of Ireland U21s and Slovenia U21s respectively.

Mark Warburton may again opt for a three at the back formation which has been used in recent games.

Joint Championship top scorer Jordan Hugill will also look to add to his five goals already this season having bagged two in the win over Sheffield Wednesday.