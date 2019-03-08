QPR 1 Swansea 3: Player ratings

Ebere Eze of Queens Park Rangers (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

QPR player ratings from the 3-1 loss to Swansea City.

Joe Lumley 6 - Beaten quite easily for the first goal but made a couple of decent saves.

Todd Kane 6 - Got down the right hand side well and put in some decent crosses.

Grant Hall 6 - Didn't do a great deal wrong.

Yoann Barbet 4 - Needlessly gave away a penalty after QPR had got back in the game and let Surridge drift away from him for the third goal.

Ryan Manning 7 - Another good performance from the left-back who has a lot of quality on the ball.

Geoff Cameron 6 - Average performance and was replaced at half-time by Ilias Chair.

Matt Smith 5 - Failed to put his mark on the game and gave away the ball poorly for the first goal before being replaced by Marc Pugh early in the second half.

Luke Amos 6 - Looked decent but was forced off through injury after 30 minutes.

Ebere Eze 7 - QPR's best player on the day and looked dangerous whenever he got the ball.

Bright Osayi-Samuel 7 - Good performance from the winger who caused problems for the Swansea defence with his pace and trickery.

Jordan Hugill 7 - Took his goal very well but could have been better when given the ball in dangerous areas on a few occasions.

Subs:

Josh Scowen 6 - Came on for Amos but has so far failed to take his form from pre-season into competitive action.

Ilias Chair 7 - Bright performance from the youngster who put in a great cross for Hugill to head in but should have scored just before the goal.

Marc Pugh 6 - Has quality on the ball and created a good opportunity for Chair to score.