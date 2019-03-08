Mark Warburton's thoughts ahead of Swansea clash as QPR look to bounce back from first defeat

Queens Park Rangers Manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

QPR manager Mark Warburton previews his side's game with Swansea.

QPR will look to bounce back from their first defeat of the season when they take on Swansea at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Mark Warburton's side were beaten 2-0 away at Bristol City last Saturday to bring their unbeaten start to an end.

The Swans, meanwhile, find themselves in fifth after a strong start to the season including a 3-2 win at home to Preston on Saturday.

R's right-back Angel Rangel could face his former club having spent 11 years at the Welsh side, while former Rangers left-back Jake Bidwell could also start for Steve Cooper's team.

Left-back Lee Wallace is continuing to build up his fitness while winger Olamide Shodipo is expected to be out for two to three weeks with a knock to the knee.

Rangers will be hoping for a similar performance from their home game against Swansea last season when they picked up a 4-0 win.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk about the game ahead, Warburton said: "There's lots of ability in their squad, they've had a great start and they'll come and present a really formidable challenge.

"I know Steve from Liverpool and the good job he has done and the great job with England.

"He's very attentive on detail, well-organised, game savvy so we know we face a very tough test.

"I think it will be two good footballing teams. I think it will be a bit nip and tuck in terms of shape.

"I think we cancel ourselves out in certain areas of the park but what we have to do is be better than them on the ball.

"Their aim will be to be better than us man to man. We have to be better, use the ball quickly, creatively, get the chances and take those chances. That's the game for us."

An Adam Nagy goal in the first half followed by Benik Afobe's strike after a poor clearance from Joe Lumley handed QPR a defeat on Saturday.

Warburton admits that the players had discussions among themselves in the changing room after the loss.

"I like respectful discussion. It's how we learn with people talking and you need players to dig you out now and again," he added.

"If you've been sloppy and caused a mistake you need to be told. You need to get better as a group.

"We walked in, the boys were talking and we let them talk for five minutes.

"The senior pros add some real quality, knowledge and experience with the likes of Geoff Cameron, Marc Pugh, Grant Hall, Toni Leistner - who didn't play but gives you a really good contribution.

"That type of impact from the senior pros is really important and the young ones have got to speak their mind as well."