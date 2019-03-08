QPR 1 Swansea 3 - Four things we learned from first home defeat

QPR striker Jordan Hugill. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA PA Wire/PA Images

QPR reporter Dan Bennett looks at four key talking points from QPR v Swansea.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

QPR create enough to win games

While QPR struggled to create too many chances in the first half of the 3-1 loss, the R's responded well in the second but let a few good opportunities go to waste. Ilias Chair was guilty of missing a big chance a couple of minutes before Hugill's goal as he shot at the keeper from a few yards out while Todd Kane smashed an effort on the rebound wide after having his first attempt from inside the box saved. Rangers certainly create enough chances to get results in games but need to be more clinical, as Mark Warburton discussed after the defeat.

Barbet form a worry

Yoann Barbet can offer a lot for this QPR side through his ability on the ball and has shown he has defensive qualities. However, his rash decisions in the penalty area have already cost the R's this season. The Frenchman went to ground unnecessarily to bring down Jordon Garrick just four minutes after his side's equaliser at a time when they were pushing for a second goal. It is the second penalty he has given away this season having also been at fault against Huddersfield. Warburton backed his defender after the game but Barbet will have to cut out his mistakes if QPR are going to pick up wins.

Eze and Osayi-Samuel the biggest threats

Playing out in the wide positions, Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel caused serious problems for the Swansea defence. Both have the ability to use their pace and skill to get past defenders and create opportunities for their teammates and the majority of QPR's positive play came through the pair. Chair also looked bright when he came on and is unlucky not to be starting games based on his current form.

Hugill shows ability in the air

There were a few worries among supporters in pre-season given the club's shortage of strikers but three loan signings eased those fears. Warburton's preferred choice so far, Jordan Hugill, scored his second goal of the season against Swansea and has shown that if given the service he can put the ball in the net. While not the quickest or most agile, Hugill showed what he can do when he is picked out with accuracy as Chair did so well. The striker could have done better on a few occasions but with some good crossers in the side, the West Ham loanee should continue to be a real threat this season.