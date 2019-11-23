'Adapt before you lose the fans!' - QPR supporters react to Fulham defeat

Fulham's Aboubakar Kamara scores his second goal against QPR. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers fans have their say on the 2-1 defeat to Fulham.

QPR's defeat to local rivals Fulham means they have now gone five games without a win in the Championship.

Perhaps a more concerning stat is that the R's have now conceded at least two goals in the last nine games and are still yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

Rangers started Friday's game very well and opened the scoring after just three minutes but could not add to their one goal.

And they were made to pay as a double from Aboubakar Kamara sealed all three points for the Cottagers.

Kamara was allowed a free header for the first goal before Joe Lumley gave the ball away to Stefan Johansen who played in the striker for the winner in the second half.

Here's what QPR fans had to say about their team's defeat.