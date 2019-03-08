'There was a lack of creativity' - Wells reveals changes at QPR have helped improve his goalscoring

QPR striker Nahki Wells discusses how changes at the club this season have benefited him after scoring a double against Millwall.

Nahki Wells is relishing life under Mark Warburton and admits that his attacking brand of football means he is feeling more confident than last season.

The striker bagged his second double in two league games for the R's to give his side their fourth league win in a row by beating Millwall 2-1 at The Den.

After scoring just seven league goals last season, the 29-year-old has already bagged five in the Championship this campaign but is desperate to carry on his form.

"Last year I would be the first to admit that I underperformed at times, I gave everything I had," he said.

"I had to be a lot more clinical to score a lot of goals because there was a lack of creativity in comparison to this season.

"Now I have the confidence that if I miss one, maybe I'll get another one but maybe last year I felt I had to take that one chance or I had to wait till another game to get it.

"I've been on the lucky side of I'm not really missing them, I'm just scoring them.

"I've been in this position plenty of times and I've gone on to have had good season so hopefully it could be another one of those years.

"Goalscoring usually comes in spells and consecutively so I've just been fortunate enough to have had a big influence on our last two wins with four goals so I'm delighted of course.

"I know for a fact the fans and the club didn't see the best of me. They saw the best of me in maybe a month of the whole season.

"At the moment I am doing that but it's important I prolong that over the course of the season, that I go on to reach figures and have an impact on the team far more significantly than last year."

The last three league games have seen Wells start in a strike partnership with Jordan Hugill, who also has five league goals to his name so far this season.

Ebere Eze and Ilias Chair have also featured in advanced midfield roles and Wells is confident that an attacking mentality will continue to benefit him and his team-mates.

He added: "We just want to play attacking, entertaining football and I think once you have that mindset instilled, wanting to attack first, that gives us as forwards a lot of motivation to believe that we'll go on to create chances throughout the 90 minutes and it's just about taking them some weeks.

"You'll miss them and some weeks you'll get gifted goals like fortunately I was for the second.

"I've been brought in to have a big influence on what the manager wants to do this year so I'm just counting myself lucky that I got another chance and it's kind of fell well with the fact that Mark has come in.

"We changed things a bit and I think it suits me more than ever."