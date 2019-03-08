'He can be a match winner for us' - Wells backs Eze to continue good form

Eberechi Eze of Queens Park Rangers warming up. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

QPR striker Nahki Wells discusses the form of youngsters Ebere Eze and Ilias Chair.

Nahki Wells believes Ebere Eze has the ability to win matches for QPR after the pair helped their side beat Luton Town.

Eze opened the scoring on Saturday after just three minutes and hit the bar twice in the opening 30 minutes.

The attacking midfielder then played in Wells for his second goal and the 29-year-old and was full of praise for his team-mate after the game.

"I know exactly what Ebz is good at at, I think he knows exactly what I'm capable of and for me it's just trying to make life easier for him because there's not much he can't do with a football at his feet," Wells said.

"We've found a way to fit the most creative players in our team and get everyone on the pitch at the same time.

"He can be a match winner for us week in, week out."

Ilias Chair is another player Wells has been impressed with having started alongside Eze in an advanced midfield role against Luton and

He added: "Ilias is a very creative player and I think I have a good understanding with those two.

"They're young players, at times there's going to be inconsistencies and vulnerabilities in their game but their two of the most talented players that we have here.

"As long as we can have them on the pitch together and try and set up correctly for them to thrive it's only going to benefit us as a club moving forward."