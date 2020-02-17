Hugill: 'Poor results drove us on'

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill celebrates scoring. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers striker Jordan Hugill on the 4-2 Championship victory over Stoke City.

QPR striker Jordan Hugill says his side's poor run of form served as motivation to put things right in the victory over Stoke City on Saturday.

The R's had not won for five games leading up to the clash with the Potters but got back to winning ways in style as they won 4-2.

Hugill, who is on loan from West Ham, scored his team's first goal and was pleased to see QPR find the net again after three games without a goal.

"We started a bit slow but once we got out the blocks and got adjusted to everything I think we controlled the game and then obviously to go 2-0 down was a bit of a kick in the teeth," he said.

"We got our heads down and kept working hard and then we got the rewards from it.

"The poor results that we've had have just driven us on.

"We broke the voodoo the other night against Swansea, just to get the 0-0 and get the point away from home which was brilliant.

"It's one of them where we built on it and we showed what we could do."