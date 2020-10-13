QPR’s Dykes delighted with Scotland fortunes

Scotland's Lyndon Dykes celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Nations League Group 2, League B match at Hampden Park, Glasgow. PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes feels Scotland are getting better and better after his goal sealed a 1-0 win over Slovakia.

Scotland's Lyndon Dykes (left) shakes hands with manager Steve Clarke as he is substituted during the UEFA Nations League Group 2, League B match at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Scotland's Lyndon Dykes (left) shakes hands with manager Steve Clarke as he is substituted during the UEFA Nations League Group 2, League B match at Hampden Park, Glasgow.

Dykes now has two goals in four internationals and helped Scotland extend their unbeaten run to seven games.

The Hampden win kept Scotland top of Group B2 in the Nations League and continued their steady progress but they were due to face the Czech Republic last night (Wednesday) in their final game before a Euro 2020 play-off final in Serbia.

“As the game went on we started creating more chances and started having a bit more belief,” Dykes said.

“We played a long game the other night, 120 minutes, but still kept pushing towards the end and had a few more chances.

“As the game went on we kept getting better. When the goal went in I definitely thought everyone’s shoulders dropped and relaxed a bit more and that’s when we started getting a few more chances.

“It was all positive but we are going to focus on the next game to make sure we are still top of the group. Hopefully we get the three points and I get a hat-trick.”

Dykes has quickly shone in international football, having just moved from Livingston to QPR.

“I’ve been really enjoying coming in the Scotland camp with the boys,” he added. “I feel at home and I enjoy getting away with them and learning. They’re a great bunch of lads.

“I’m sure we have a great future ahead of us. Since I have come in I think we are only getting better.

“Everyone knows when you go away for internationals, you don’t get a lot of time to work on things and what the manager wants. But each time I have come in, training-wise, we are just getting better, getting more understanding. The squad is getting better and I think we are gelling well.”

Ryan Manning has also been on international duty with Ireland and defender Osman Kakay was representing Sierra Leone.

QPR are set to return to Championship action this weekend when they make the trip to recently relegated Bournemouth for another tough match.

The Cherries have started the new season brightly and will be pushing for promotion back to the Premier League. They are still unbeaten in the league having won three of their opening four matches and drawing the other.