Oteh joins Bradford City on loan for the season

QPR striker Aramide Oteh will spend the season on loan at Gary Bowyer's QPR. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Aramide Oteh joins Bradford City on loan from Queens Park Rangers.

QPR striker Aramide Oteh has joined Bradford City on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old featured for the R's in pre-season but has found game time difficult to come by this season following the loan signings of Jordan Hugill, Nahki Wells and Jan Mlakar.

He spent the second half of the last campaign on loan at Walsall, where he scored one goal in 13 games.

Speaking to bradfordcityfc.co.uk, Oteh said: "When my opportunity comes, I want to take it and really make my mark as a Bradford player.

"Competition for places is something I have faced for a number of years and it drives me on."

Oteh could make his debut for Gary Bowyer's side against Northampton on Saturday.