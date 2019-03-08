McClaren shares fans’ frustration after QPR draw against Stoke

Queens Park Rangers manager Steve McClaren (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Rs unable to capitalise on Potters having Sam Clucas dismissed in the eighth minute

Steve McClaren says he understands the fans’ frustration after Queens Park Rangers were held to a goalless draw in the Sky Bet Championship at home to Stoke City, who spent much of the game down to 10 men.

The Potters were dealt a blow in the eighth minute when Sam Clucas saw red for a stamp on Josh Scowen in full view of referee Gavin Ward.

Scowen followed through with an innocuous sliding challenge just as Ward, who was standing just a few yards away, blew for a free-kick after Clucas had handled the ball near the edge of the Rangers penalty area.

Clucas inexplicably reacted badly and was immediately shown the red card.

But Rangers were unable to take advantage and themselves ended the match with 10 men after Grant Hall was sent off after picking up a second yellow card late on.

It means the Rs have won just once in the league since Boxing Day and boss McClaren says he was upset they could not add to that at the weekend.

“Obviously we’re frustrated and that’s the overall feeling in the dressing room, the dugout and also among the fans,” said boss Steve McClaren.

“I can’t fault the players; we tried as much as possible to win the game and the attitude was there to win it.

“We finished the game with two wingers, two strikers and Luke Freeman in midfield, so we went for it, but we just didn’t have that quality.

“For Stoke, it was like a training session with the two banks of four with four at the back and in midfield with one up front.

“They were very difficult to break down and are very experienced; they were Premier League players last season.

“It was always going to be difficult, but we just needed that break, that bit of quality in the final third of the pitch.

“The clean sheet is important, but we’re disappointed we didn’t score. It was a frustrating afternoon for us.”

The Rs will certainly be disappointed not to have taken advantage of playing against 10 men so long at the weekend, knowing they missed a good opportunity to give their fans something to cheer.